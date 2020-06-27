The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 287,074 Shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) by 46.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 902,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 287,074 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Emergent Biosolutions were worth $52,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus increased their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Emergent Biosolutions from $101.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Emergent Biosolutions from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Emergent Biosolutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.63.

Shares of NYSE:EBS opened at $75.28 on Friday. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 52-week low of $39.11 and a 52-week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.54 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.39.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Emergent Biosolutions had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $478,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Zsolt Harsanyi sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.99, for a total transaction of $405,030.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,044,256.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 208,385 shares of company stock worth $13,906,937. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

