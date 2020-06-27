The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 31,089 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 984,166 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,089 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.39% of Alliant Energy worth $47,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alliant Energy by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,543,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,025,000 after purchasing an additional 477,735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,205,933 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $203,105,000 after buying an additional 45,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,582,000 after acquiring an additional 39,421 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alliant Energy by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,085,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,482,000 after acquiring an additional 989,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 45.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,956,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,750 shares during the period. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LNT. Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

LNT opened at $47.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $52.15. The stock has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $60.28.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $915.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.61 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

