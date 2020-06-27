The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 439,767 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 866,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439,767 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.11% of Activision Blizzard worth $51,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Nomura Instinet increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.81 and a 12 month high of $77.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.48.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

