The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Trims Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,081,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 138,529 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.43% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $45,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.08.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Nomura Securities dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

