TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TI Fluid Systems to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 179 ($2.28) to GBX 206 ($2.62) in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 315 ($4.01) to GBX 180 ($2.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 228.50 ($2.91).

Shares of TI Fluid Systems stock opened at GBX 185 ($2.35) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 181.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $941.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25. TI Fluid Systems has a 12 month low of GBX 117.80 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 282 ($3.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About TI Fluid Systems

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and supplies automotive fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems for the light duty automotive market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems, and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems. The Fluid Carrying Systems segment offers brake and fuel lines/chassis bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

