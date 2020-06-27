TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) to Issue $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

TowneBank has a payout ratio of 58.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect TowneBank to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.2%.

Get TowneBank alerts:

Shares of TOWN stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.99. TowneBank has a 1-year low of $15.03 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 8.19%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TowneBank will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TOWN shares. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of TowneBank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. TowneBank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for small- and medium-size businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.