Trinity Biotech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:TRIB)

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,227 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,072% compared to the average daily volume of 190 call options.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Trinity Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th.

NASDAQ TRIB opened at $2.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.01. Trinity Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.22.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 34.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $21.18 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Trinity Biotech stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,114 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 2.74% of Trinity Biotech worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease, sexually transmitted diseases, respiratory infections, epstein barr virus, and other viral pathogens; and products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a high risk of developing diabetes.

