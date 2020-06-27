TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Stock Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 1st (NYSE:TNP)

Shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) are scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

NYSE TNP opened at $1.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $4.77.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.71%. This is a boost from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,300.00%.

TNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 269,627 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

About TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

