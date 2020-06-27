TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Stock to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 1st (NYSE:TNP)

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Wednesday, July 1st. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Monday, June 22nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH stock opened at $1.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $4.77. The company has a market cap of $193.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The shipping company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $146.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.94 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 19th. This is a positive change from TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,300.00%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TNP. TheStreet raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

