UBS Group Reiterates “€92.00” Price Target for Siltronic (FRA:WAF)

Siltronic (FRA:WAF) has been assigned a €92.00 ($103.37) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($73.03) target price on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($94.38) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €83.00 ($93.26) price target on shares of Siltronic and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Siltronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.75 ($87.36).

Shares of WAF stock opened at €89.42 ($100.47) on Thursday. Siltronic has a 1 year low of €53.00 ($59.55) and a 1 year high of €153.20 ($172.13). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €87.62 and its 200-day moving average is €84.25.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company's products include polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, HiREF, and argon-annealed wafers. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other various applications.

