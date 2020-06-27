Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Purchased by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 9,225.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,953 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Under Armour by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 17,431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452,056 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 0.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,608,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,652,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,612,322 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Under Armour by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,982,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 74,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at $49,728,000. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.96. Under Armour Inc has a 52 week low of $7.15 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). Under Armour had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UAA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Under Armour from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 price objective on Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.53.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

