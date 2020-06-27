Uni Select (TSE:UNS) Upgraded by TD Securities to “Buy”

TD Securities upgraded shares of Uni Select (TSE:UNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$9.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$4.50.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on UNS. BMO Capital Markets raised Uni Select from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Uni Select from C$6.50 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 17th.

Uni Select stock opened at C$7.15 on Wednesday. Uni Select has a twelve month low of C$2.90 and a twelve month high of C$13.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.91 million and a P/E ratio of -11.92.

Uni Select Company Profile

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial paint and related products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through FinishMaster US, Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance UK segments. The company also distributes automotive original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket parts.

