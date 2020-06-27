Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 33.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,299 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 810.7% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of UL stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.97. Unilever N.V. has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

