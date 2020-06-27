Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $72.60, but opened at $62.91. Uniqure shares last traded at $62.91, with a volume of 778,300 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CAO Christian Klemt sold 2,250 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 59,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,556,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,002 shares of company stock worth $3,044,829. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Uniqure alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on QURE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 12.89 and a quick ratio of 12.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.29.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 million. Uniqure had a negative net margin of 1,991.17% and a negative return on equity of 45.23%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Uniqure NV will post -3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QURE. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in Uniqure by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Uniqure by 451.2% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Uniqure by 25.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

About Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.