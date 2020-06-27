UNITE Group (LON:UTG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

UNITE Group (LON:UTG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.64) price objective on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,320 ($16.80) to GBX 1,065 ($13.55) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of UNITE Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 840 ($10.69) to GBX 900 ($11.45) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of UNITE Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.55) to GBX 950 ($12.09) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,055.25 ($13.43).

UNITE Group stock opened at GBX 933 ($11.87) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.58. UNITE Group has a 1 year low of GBX 6.84 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,351 ($17.19). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 845.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,032.72.

UNITE Group Company Profile

Unite Students is the UK's largest manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading higher education sector. We currently provide homes for almost 50,000 students in circa 130 properties across 22 leading university towns and cities in England and Scotland.

