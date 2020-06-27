Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) Insider Alan Dickinson Buys 11,111 Shares

Urban&Civic PLC (LON:UANC) insider Alan Dickinson bought 11,111 shares of Urban&Civic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 213 ($2.71) per share, with a total value of £23,666.43 ($30,121.46).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 9.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 227.03 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.57. Urban&Civic PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 1.87 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 271.50 ($3.46). The firm has a market capitalization of $313.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12.

Urban&Civic (LON:UANC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The company reported GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 365 ($4.65) to GBX 300 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 450 ($5.73) to GBX 350 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Urban&Civic from GBX 256 ($3.26) to GBX 275 ($3.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th.

About Urban&Civic

Urban&Civic plc engages in property development and real estate activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Strategic Land and Commercial Property Development. The Strategic Land segment includes serviced and unserviced lands, consented and unconsented land, and mixed-use development and promotion sites.

