Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 995,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264,703 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.24% of Valero Energy worth $45,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VLO. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 70.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.42.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Valero Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

