Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,982 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,599,223 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,569,422,000 after buying an additional 998,183 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,382,644 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,060,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,949,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,919,000 after purchasing an additional 160,799 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $431,343,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,705,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $347,002,000 after purchasing an additional 286,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $56.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.42. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.89 and a beta of 1.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.49. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 13th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.33.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

