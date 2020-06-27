VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) Shares Down 0%

VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG)’s stock price traded down 0% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.49 and last traded at $20.49, 700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.54.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMAG) by 63.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.73% of VanEck Vectors Emerging Markets Aggregate Bond ETF worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

