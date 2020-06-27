Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $190.65 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $198.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.16 and a 200 day moving average of $186.00.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

