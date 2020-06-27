Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,015 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $48,725,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,206,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,558,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,884,000 after acquiring an additional 226,963 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,262,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4,147.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 132,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 129,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $190.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $138.11 and a fifty-two week high of $198.68.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

