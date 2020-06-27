Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 715,498 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,055 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.22% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $50,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,157,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,725,000 after buying an additional 6,369,233 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,745,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,528,000 after acquiring an additional 233,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,087,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,660,000 after purchasing an additional 230,514 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,969,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,076,000 after purchasing an additional 131,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,184,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,520,000 after purchasing an additional 301,537 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.60.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.