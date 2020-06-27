Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) Shares Purchased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 85.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 845.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,997,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,680,649 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,965,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,134,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,922,000 after purchasing an additional 674,765 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 677,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,636 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BLV opened at $111.05 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $90.70 and a twelve month high of $117.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.04.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

