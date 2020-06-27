Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO) rose 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $85.43 and last traded at $85.43, approximately 13,583 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $84.13.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $256,000. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armbruster Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000.

