Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) Share Price

News coverage about Airbus (OTCMKTS:EADSF) has been trending very negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Airbus earned a media sentiment score of -3.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

EADSF opened at $69.76 on Friday. Airbus has a 1-year low of $50.86 and a 1-year high of $154.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.91.

EADSF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbus in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Airbus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

