VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,547 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in VF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in VF by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VF by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 662 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of VF by 37.3% in the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 754 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VF during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on VF from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of VF in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of VF from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.07.

NYSE VFC opened at $57.14 on Friday. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.04.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. VF had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 6.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is 71.64%.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, for a total transaction of $211,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura C. Meagher sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.32, for a total value of $697,012.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,627,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VF Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

