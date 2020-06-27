Victrex’s (VTXPF) Underweight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Victrex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Victrex in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital cut Victrex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS VTXPF opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.67. Victrex has a 52 week low of $21.82 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

