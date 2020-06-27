Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 155 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) has been assigned a GBX 155 ($1.97) price objective by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.76% from the stock’s previous close.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 175 ($2.23) to GBX 170 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.29) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vodafone Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 176.56 ($2.25).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 125.24 ($1.59) on Thursday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 0.99 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,602 ($20.39). The stock has a market capitalization of $33.57 billion and a PE ratio of -4.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.88.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.