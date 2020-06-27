Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) PT Set at €150.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned a €150.00 ($168.54) target price by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on VOW3. Deutsche Bank set a €180.00 ($202.25) price target on Volkswagen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Independent Research set a €151.00 ($169.66) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. HSBC set a €160.00 ($179.78) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($134.83) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €185.00 ($207.87) target price on Volkswagen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €163.94 ($184.20).

Volkswagen stock opened at €133.32 ($149.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €133.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €145.64. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion and a PE ratio of 6.17. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of €79.38 ($89.19) and a fifty-two week high of €187.74 ($210.94).

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

