Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,627 Shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myokardia Inc (NASDAQ:MYOK) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,047 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Myokardia worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,414,000 after acquiring an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,524,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,486,000 after acquiring an additional 500,462 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,314,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 107,798 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 988,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,080,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myokardia by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 769,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,054,000 after acquiring an additional 33,913 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Anastasios Gianakakos sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $111,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,635,144.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Taylor C. Harris sold 1,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $61,321.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,743 shares in the company, valued at $410,833.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,305 shares of company stock worth $3,142,147. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $87.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $90.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myokardia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Myokardia from $82.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYOK opened at $98.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.75. Myokardia Inc has a one year low of $42.65 and a one year high of $126.30.

Myokardia (NASDAQ:MYOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Myokardia Inc will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Myokardia

MyoKardia, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavacamten, an orally administered small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial that is designed to reduce left ventricular contractility to alleviate the functional consequences and symptoms of obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) and prevent or reverse HCM progression, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for non-obstructive HCM.

