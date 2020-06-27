Voloridge Investment Management LLC Acquires 3,973 Shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,146,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $133,424,000 after acquiring an additional 24,317 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,935,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $82,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356,749 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,835,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after acquiring an additional 36,768 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,086,000 after buying an additional 67,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,634,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,309,000 after buying an additional 208,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on FAF. ValuEngine cut shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Compass Point upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of First American Financial from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

First American Financial stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. First American Financial Corp has a one year low of $29.36 and a one year high of $66.78. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.05.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. First American Financial’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Corp will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.56%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First American Financial Corp (NYSE:FAF).

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.