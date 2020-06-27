Voloridge Investment Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,030 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BK. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,405,810,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at about $446,977,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,940,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $349,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,984 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 50.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,781,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $262,095,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,187,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $915,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.57.

NYSE BK opened at $36.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1-year low of $26.40 and a 1-year high of $51.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day moving average of $40.91. The company has a market cap of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.85%.

In related news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $351,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 119,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 100,160 shares in the company, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 245,292 shares of company stock worth $8,743,527 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

