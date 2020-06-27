Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ICPT. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 545,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,588,000 after acquiring an additional 183,072 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 539,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,973,000 after acquiring an additional 147,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,080,000 after acquiring an additional 23,187 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 333,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,422,000. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Paolo Fundaro sold 595,578 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total transaction of $50,385,898.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,644,031.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 595,817 shares of company stock worth $50,405,516. Company insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $77.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.32, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $47.57 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.90.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.67 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 127.53% and a negative return on equity of 430.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -11.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ICPT shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.39.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases. It markets Ocaliva, an farnesoid X receptor agonist approved in the United States, the European Union, and other jurisdictions for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

