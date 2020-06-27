Voloridge Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,976 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $17,134,010,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,492,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,075,000 after buying an additional 5,549,960 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 124.9% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,822,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,303,000 after buying an additional 2,122,684 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth $145,179,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 44.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,674,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,825,000 after buying an additional 1,139,350 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 14,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.89, for a total value of $1,152,581.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,033,464.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,227,534 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on CHD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

CHD stock opened at $76.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.32. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.98 and a 1-year high of $80.99.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.