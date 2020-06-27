Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC cut its position in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 285,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 77,839 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 138,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 153,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 58,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. 34.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABR opened at $9.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average of $10.63. The company has a current ratio of 18.74, a quick ratio of 18.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.79. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $15.77.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $88.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.70 million. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.96%. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

