Voloridge Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $1,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FMX. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 825.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 23.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors own 18.75% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.21. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 52 week low of $55.40 and a 52 week high of $98.97.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $1.34. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FMX shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

