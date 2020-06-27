Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of J & J Snack Foods worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $484,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $1,006,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:JJSF opened at $121.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.04. J & J Snack Foods Corp has a one year low of $105.67 and a one year high of $196.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.57.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.52). J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The business had revenue of $272.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.46%.

JJSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, CL King raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,424.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Further Reading: How to track put option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JJSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J & J Snack Foods Corp (NASDAQ:JJSF).

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.