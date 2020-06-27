Voloridge Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,666 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ATVI opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.62. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.81 and a 52 week high of $77.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $3,664,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jesse Yang bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 324,000 shares of company stock worth $23,504,440. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATVI. BidaskClub raised Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.59.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

