Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.26 Million Investment in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,000.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paypal from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $170.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $82.07 and a 1-year high of $175.40. The company has a market cap of $202.51 billion, a PE ratio of 78.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $3,603,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

