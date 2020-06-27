Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.58 Million Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 47,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 956.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FR opened at $37.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.87. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.89 and a 12-month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $110.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.62 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 59.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

