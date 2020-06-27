Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 46,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. CORDA Investment Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 360,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 28.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Loews by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,044 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,599 shares during the period. 60.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 105,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.77 per share, for a total transaction of $3,341,790.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,950,097.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 348,093 shares of company stock worth $11,400,428. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

L opened at $33.84 on Friday. Loews Co. has a 52-week low of $27.33 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.11.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Loews has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

