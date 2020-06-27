Voloridge Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 42,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 195,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 161.2% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 26,312 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,682,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,648,000 after acquiring an additional 472,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 227.0% in the fourth quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 31,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCI. Zacks Investment Research raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.50 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

In related news, Director W Blair Waltrip bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 595,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,633,416.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SCI stock opened at $37.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.03. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Service Co. International had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Service Co. International’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

