Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,926 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of PVH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in PVH by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,442,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $151,719,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the last quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in PVH by 143.1% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,596 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PVH by 259.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 38,481 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,046,000 after buying an additional 27,788 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PVH by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,327 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 32,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PVH by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,627 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,798,000 after buying an additional 13,526 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

Shares of PVH stock opened at $44.66 on Friday. PVH Corp has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $108.06. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.37.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The textile maker reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by ($1.22). PVH had a negative net margin of 8.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PVH Corp will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

PVH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on PVH from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PVH from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PVH from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of PVH in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.05.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.