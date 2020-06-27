Voloridge Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 1,245.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 391,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,725,000 after purchasing an additional 362,633 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 108.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 75.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 177,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after purchasing an additional 76,560 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 110,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,414,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in QTS Realty Trust by 983.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 73,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after purchasing an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Steven C. Bloom sold 7,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total value of $498,796.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William H. Schafer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $1,303,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,890.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,575 shares of company stock worth $17,556,188. 13.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of QTS Realty Trust stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 0.53. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a twelve month low of $42.64 and a twelve month high of $68.96.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.48%.

QTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

