Voloridge Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 905.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,100 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,808 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Manhattan Associates worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $1,431,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $274,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8,383.3% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Finally, AXA bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $389,000.

MANH opened at $92.63 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.20 and a 52-week high of $95.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.81 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.55 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.45% and a net margin of 14.01%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Cfra downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

In other Manhattan Associates news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Howell sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $2,790,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 128,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,728,695. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

