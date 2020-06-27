Voloridge Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 234,789 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in PulteGroup by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,922,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,871,000 after buying an additional 580,162 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,073,915 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,549,000 after buying an additional 273,698 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in PulteGroup by 1,304.6% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,298,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $166,797,000 after buying an additional 3,992,869 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,070,860 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,859,000 after buying an additional 529,526 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in PulteGroup by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,035,807 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,080,000 after buying an additional 854,095 shares during the period. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PHM opened at $31.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.12 and a fifty-two week high of $47.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PHM. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of PulteGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

In other news, SVP Stephen P. Schlageter sold 18,549 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $484,685.37. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,697 shares in the company, valued at $2,265,392.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

