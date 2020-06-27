Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 13,335 Shares of Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shaw Communications Inc (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Shaw Communications by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Shaw Communications by 282.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 35,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,867 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Shaw Communications by 134.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 433,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,434,000 after purchasing an additional 248,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,827,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,295,000 after acquiring an additional 272,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $16.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Shaw Communications Inc has a one year low of $12.20 and a one year high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Shaw Communications Inc will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.0707 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.63%.

A number of research firms have commented on SJR. National Bank Financial raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform under weight” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised shares of Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Shaw Communications from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

