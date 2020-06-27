Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 18,652 Shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,399 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HFC. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 93,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,721,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in HollyFrontier by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in HollyFrontier by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 97,537 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in HollyFrontier by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HFC. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. TheStreet cut shares of HollyFrontier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.92.

Shares of HFC opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. HollyFrontier Corp has a 1-year low of $18.48 and a 1-year high of $58.88.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

