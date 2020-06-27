Voloridge Investment Management LLC Sells 7,252 Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tech Data were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TECD. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,529,000 after buying an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $12,221,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tech Data in the 4th quarter valued at $7,405,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Tech Data by 164.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares in the last quarter. 90.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECD. BidaskClub raised shares of Tech Data from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tech Data currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.50.

Shares of TECD opened at $144.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.11. Tech Data Corp has a twelve month low of $80.20 and a twelve month high of $151.47.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 1.00% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tech Data Corp will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

