Voloridge Investment Management LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,549 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Cornerstone OnDemand as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSOD. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,514,554 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $79,837,000 after purchasing an additional 276,121 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 123.8% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 57,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 31,661 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand by 59.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 468,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,870,000 after purchasing an additional 174,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth approximately $677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSOD. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Monday, May 11th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $38.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.45. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $64.45.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.76 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 2.45% and a positive return on equity of 40.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean E. Carter sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $44,581.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Heidi Spirgi sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $297,725.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,173.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

